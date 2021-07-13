Halsey’s new Trent Reznor-produced album has an accompanying film; preview music in the trailer

Halsey has a new album on the way, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and it gets more interesting the more we hear about it. First she revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus had produced it, then described it as a "concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth" while releasing the NSFW cover art. Now she's dropped a trailer for the album's accompanying hour-long "film event," directed by Colin Tilley. It will screen on IMAX in cities worldwide, and tickets go on sale August 3.

The trailer begins with the caption, "This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth. The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth..." It then segues to scenes of murder, intrigue, and childbirth in a Victorian setting, soundtracked by haunting, atmospheric snippets of Halsey's new music. Watch it below.

If I can't Have Love, I Want Power is due out on August 27 via Capitol Records.