Hamilton Leithauser began his 2023 Cafe Carlyle residency (pics, setlist)
Hamilton Leithauser took his suit out of storage, and kicked off his fifth annual residency at NYC supper club Cafe Carlyle on Tuesday night. Though he's got a reunion tour with The Walkmen coming up, he stuck mainly to his solo catalogue, including a couple new songs, plus a cover of Fleet Floxes "Grown Ocean." He did drop The Walkmen's "Blue as Your Blood" near the end of his set, though. Check out Night 1 photos by David Andrako below.
There are still nine shows left to go in Hamilton's Cafe Carlyle residency, which runs tonight (3/1) through March 4, and then again from March 7 - 11. Head here for more details and tickets.
The Walkmen's reunion tour includes five sold-out NYC shows at Webster Hall.
SETLIST: Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle 2/28/2023 (Night 1)
Morning Stars
How and Why?
The Garbage Men
When The Truth Is
Isabella
Sick Dog
In A Blackout
Fist Of Flowers
Here They Come
The Brides Dad
Grown Ocean (Fleet Foxes)
A 1000 Times
I Retired
Blue As Your Blood
Off The Beach
The Stars Of Tomorrow
Ocean Roar
1959
Rough Going