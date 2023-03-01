Hamilton Leithauser began his 2023 Cafe Carlyle residency (pics, setlist)

Hamilton Leithauser took his suit out of storage, and kicked off his fifth annual residency at NYC supper club Cafe Carlyle on Tuesday night. Though he's got a reunion tour with The Walkmen coming up, he stuck mainly to his solo catalogue, including a couple new songs, plus a cover of Fleet Floxes "Grown Ocean." He did drop The Walkmen's "Blue as Your Blood" near the end of his set, though. Check out Night 1 photos by David Andrako below.

There are still nine shows left to go in Hamilton's Cafe Carlyle residency, which runs tonight (3/1) through March 4, and then again from March 7 - 11. Head here for more details and tickets.

The Walkmen's reunion tour includes five sold-out NYC shows at Webster Hall.

SETLIST: Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle 2/28/2023 (Night 1)

Morning Stars

How and Why?

The Garbage Men

When The Truth Is

Isabella

Sick Dog

In A Blackout

Fist Of Flowers

Here They Come

The Brides Dad

Grown Ocean (Fleet Foxes)

A 1000 Times

I Retired

Blue As Your Blood

Off The Beach

The Stars Of Tomorrow

Ocean Roar

1959

Rough Going