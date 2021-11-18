Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby played Brooklyn Steel w/ Jess Williamson & Waxahatchee (pics, setlist)

Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby's "Fall Mixer" tour hit NYC on Wednesday night (11/17) at Brooklyn Steel, the first of two shows here. This tour has a novel conceit with both Hamilton and Kevin using the same backing band, which includes Cochemea Gastelum on flute and sax, with a little collaboration, too. They alternate headlining slots depending on the date and Wednesday's show had Kevin up first, and he had a surprise guest, his partner and Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield, for the first three songs. Tour opener Jess Williamson joined for two of those, "Campfire" and "Sundowner."

Jess also joined Hamilton for most of his set, which was a mix of songs from last year's The Loves Of Your Life and his 2016 album with Rostam. For the single "A 1000 Times," Kevin, Katie and Jess surprised Hamilton by running out on stage to provide backing vocals.

The encore featured the night's whole gang, finishing with Kevin's "Beautiful Strangers." Pictures from the whole show by Ellen Qbertplaya, and the setlists, continue below.

Kevin and Hamilton play Webster Hall tonight and tickets are still available.

SETLIST: Hamilton Leithauser / Kevin Morby @ Brooklyn Steel 11/27/2022 (via)

Kevin Morby set:

Congratulations (with Katie Crutchfield)

Campfire (with Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson)

Sundowner (with Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson)

Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun

Wander

Hail Mary

No Halo

Piss River

City Music

New Song

I Have Been to the Mountain

It's Over/ Parade

Dorothy

Harlem River

Hamilton Leithauser set:

Rough Going (I Won't Let Up)

The Garbage Men (with Jess Williamson)

Sick as a Dog (with Jess Williamson)

The Stars of Tomorrow (with Jess Williamson)

Here They Come (with Jess Williamson)

When the Truth Is...

The Bride's Dad

Ocean Roar

You Ain't That Young Kid

In a Black Out

A 1000 Times (with Jess Williamson)

Off the Beach (with Jess Williamson)

Isabella (with Jess Williamson)

1959 (with Jess Williamson)

Encore:

Virginia Beach (Hamilton & Kevin)

Wind on Tin (Jess Williamson with Hamilton and Kevin Morby)

Peaceful Morning (with Katie Crutchfield)

Beautiful Strangers (with Jess Williamson)