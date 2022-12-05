Hamish Kilgour of The Clean has died

Hamish Kilgour, drummer and founding member of New Zealand indie legends The Clean, has died. He was reported missing on November 27 in Christchurch, NZ and today The Otago Daily Times reports that he was been found dead by the police and was referred to the coroner. No other information has been shared. He was 65.

Hamish formed The Clean in 1978 with his brother, David; their jangly, DIY sound has been a huge influence on indie rock over the last 44 years. When The Clean broke up in the '90s, Hamish formed NYC-based band The Mad Scene. The Clean reformed in the mid-'00s, and Hamish also released two solo album, the most recent being 2018's Finklestein.

UPDATE: The Clean's label, Merge Records, released this statement:

With very heavy hearts, we can confirm that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his home country of New Zealand. As a founding member of the Clean, with his brother, David, and Robert Scott, Hamish produced one of the most important and timeless bodies of work in rock music. As a drummer, Hamish had a propulsive, instantly recognizable style and an understated power; he was a joy to watch play. Hamish was one of the most colorful and creative musicians we have been lucky to work with, both as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter with the group he started with Lisa Siegel, the Mad Scene, and, of course, with the Clean. Hamish was also an accomplished visual artist, and his fantastical drawings adorn many record sleeves. We feel lucky to have known him. Our thoughts are with his family and his fellow members of the New Zealand music community. Save travels, Hamish.

Rest easy, Hamish. Thanks for the music.