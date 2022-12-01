Hamish Kilgour of The Clean reported missing

Hamish Kilgour, co-founder of the influential Dunedin, New Zealand indie/jangle pop band The Clean, has been reported missing for four days, Canterbury police say, according to the New Zealand Herald. He was reportedly last seen at the Palms Shopping Mall in Christchurch on Sunday. His family and friends reportedly have concerns for his wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105 or online and quote file number 221128/8475.

This is a developing story.