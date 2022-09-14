Hammered Hulls (Alec MacKaye, Mary Timony) prep debut LP, share “Rights and Reproductions”

Hammered Hulls, the group of primarily DC punk / indie vets including Alec MacKaye (Untouchables, The Faith, Ignition, etc) Mary Timony (Autoclave, Helium, Wild Flag, Ex Hex, etc), Mark Cisneros (Kid Congo, The Make-Up, etc), and Chris Wilson (Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Titus Andronicus), have announced their debut album. Careening is due October 28 via Dischord Records (pre-order) and follows 2019's debut EP.

As with that EP, Hammered Hulls recorded Careening at famed DC-area recording studio Inner Ear, which shut down last year, with engineer and studio owner Don Zientara and producer Ian MacKaye (Alec's brother, among other things).

Here's more on the album from fellow DC punk vet Guy Picciotto (Fugazi, Rites of Spring):

Alec MacKaye has been a source of inspiration to me since I was 15 years old when his bands the Untouchables and Faith made their massive crater-sized impacts on me. "Inspiration" doesn't do it justice – in the chaos of his performance and the power of his voice, Alec was always to me the distant horizon of what any singer could aspire to be. It is surely the only debt you can incur that feels like a gift. That he now continues to provide that same energy to me 42 years later with his band Hammered Hulls is not really a surprise but it is wildly welcome. Mary Timony, Chris Wilson and Mark Cisneros, three musicians of absurd pedigree, sensitivity and skill, create a weave that's both tough and lithe, the ideal setting for Alec's singular voice and words. Their new single "Rights and Reproduction" colonized my mind when I saw them play it live and is now just as disruptive in its recorded form. A highwater mark has been redrawn. Hammered Hulls are for real.

With the album announcement, the band have released single "Rights and Reproduction," an anthemic punk jam that continually intensifies with mounting vocals and instrumental tension and closes with a cathartic breakdown. Listen, and check out the album art for Careening, below.

Hammered Hulls will tour a handful of cities following the release of Careening, starting with Washington, DC, and ending with NYC on December 2 at TV Eye in Queens. All dates below.

Hammered Hulls Careening loading...

HAMMERED HULLS ON TOUR

11.5.22 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

11.17.22 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12.1.22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12.2.22 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye