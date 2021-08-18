Hana Vu announces debut LP for Ghostly International, shares “Everybody’s Birthday”

After releasing a couple of EPs on Luminelle, Los Angeles artist and producer Hana Vu signed to Ghostly International in July with the release of a new single, "Maker." She's now announced her debut LP, Public Storage, due out on November 5 via her new label home. It was co-produced by Jackson Phillips of Day Wave, and Vu describes it as "very invasive and intense sounding music," continuing, "I am not religious, but when writing these songs I imagined a sort of desolate character crying out to an ultimately punitive force for something more."

She's shared a new single, "Everybody's Birthday," which she says is "about the collective misery and depressive introspection one experiences on their birthday, which in this era of being alone, can feel infinite." Stream that below.

Hana Vu - Public Storage Tracklist

1. April Fool

2. Public Storage

3. Aubade

4. Heaven

5. Keeper

6. Gutter

7. My House

8. World’s Worst

9. Anything Striking

10. Everybody’s Birthday

11. I Got

12. Maker