Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy discusses their favorite albums of 2022

After releasing their third album, Fun House, in 2021, Hand Habits stayed busy this year: they toured with Perfume Genius, and frontperson Meg Duffy contributed to a number of projects, from Angel Olsen's Lucinda Williams cover to Erin Rae's Lighten Up to Weyes Blood's stellar new LP. As 2022 wraps up, we've been asking artists to tell us about their favorite music of the year, and Meg made us a list that includes Erin Rae, Perfume Genius, Nick Hakim, More Eaze, King Tuff, and more. Read that, along with their commentary, below.

Meg Duffy's Favorite Albums of 2022

1. Sessa - Estrella Acesa

A more studio sounding record than Grandeza, but still I sway.

2. Erin Rae - Lighten Up

Favorite track - "Mind-Heart," and not just because I play on it. I was weeping in the studio. Erin does that.

3. K. Fruend - Hunter on the Wing

Easy, cozy.

4. Marina Allen - Centrifics

Just really good songs, really good lyrics, welcoming production.

5. Perfume Genius - Ugly Season

Playing in this band has made me a different listener, a better musician, and a bongo player. Love to play "Eye in The Wall" and completely lose my mind.

6. Nick Hakim - COMETA

Favorite track - "Happen." On repeat for days. Sucker for a stereo piano twinkle and baritone guitars chugging.

7. More Eaze - The Joker

ASMR pop candy taking selfies in the bathroom at the dance vibes.

8. King Tuff - Smalltown Stardust

I heard every note of this song/record get tracked, and it was such a joyful surprise to hear it in it’s final form. Makes me miss the endless hours 2020, in a melancholic sort of way.

9. Maxine Funke - Pieces of Driftwood

I first heard “Lucky Penny” and I love how these feel both old and new at the same time. Crooked enough for me, pretty enough for me.

10. Blue Ranger - From Here

Consistent heart focused guitar and song music, Blue Ranger from upstate NY (my alma mater) played in a few iterations of Hand Habits, and writes some of my favorite songs.