Hand Habits preps new EP co-produced by SASAMI (listen to “4th of july”)

Meg Duffy is back with a new Hand Habits EP titled dirt that will be out February 19 via Saddle Creek. Meg co-produced the EP with Sasami Ashworth (aka SASAMI) and Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff), and all three shared a Los Angeles living space that also houses' Thomas' recording studio. Sasami produced A-side "4th of july" while Thomas produced a cover of Neil Young's "I Believe in You." The EP's third track is a Katie Dey remix of "what's the use" that was on 2019's Placeholder.

"'4th of july' feels like trying again, rolling around in the wreckage of the past and finding new ways out of the maze of memory," says Meg of the track which starts off gentle but builds up quite a head of steam. "For the video, I went to V [Haddad ] and Adam [Gundersheimer] and said I wanted to 'just dig a hole' and they turned that idea into a cinematic version of what it looks like to try and get to the bottom of a feeling." Watch that video below.

Let's hope this EP is a taste of more to come from Hand Habits this year.

dirt tracklist:

1. 4th of july

2. i believe in you

3. what's the use (katie dey remix) [digital only bonus track]