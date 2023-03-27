Hand Habits preps ‘Sugar the Bruise’ (hear “Something Wrong”), touring w/ Tegan & Sara

Meg Duffy has announced a new Hand Habits record, Sugar the Bruise, which will be out June 16 via Fat Possum. (It's their first for the label after records on Saddle Creek and Woodsist.) The album was made with Luke Temple (Here We Go Magic, Art Feynman) and Philip Weinrobe (Adrianne Lenker, Cass McCombs), and songs were inspired by a month-long songwriting class in summer 2021.

"For Sugar the Bruise, I had no plan other than to let my mind go blank, and lean into the playful side of things," Meg says. "To laugh a little, to lighten up, to shift the focus off of my own experience a bit. What if making a song didn’t mean dredging up the abyss? Of course, at baseline I am pulled towards nourishing the unfolding of memory into something beautiful, something archetypal/universal, and sharing it with you. And like all good muses, it’s easy to project whatever narrative you are carrying onto them. I like to think of them akin to a novella or short film. My wish is that these songs provide a mirror to those who can’t find their own ways to explain the knots of twisted emotions we all deal with."

The first single is Sugar the Bruise's lovely opening song "Something Wrong," and you can listen to that below.

Hand Habits have tour dates this spring, including a West Coast run supporting Tegan & Sara, and will be at Pop Montreal in September.

Hand Habits - Sugar the Bruise

1. Something Wrong

2. The Gift of The Human Curse

3. Andy in Stereo

4. Private Life

5. The Book on How to Change pt.3

6. The Bust of Nefertiti

Hand Habits - 2023 Tour Dates:

5/3 - Solvang, CA @ Solvang Festival Theater *

5/19-21: Big Sur, CA @ Hipnic - SOLD OUT

6/15 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint ^

6/17 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

6/18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^

6/20 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

6/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

6/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

9/30 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Rialto (Pop Montreal)

* w/ Tegan & Sara

^ w/ Gregory Uhlmann