Hand Habits share “Clean Air” ft The War on Drugs’ Dave Hartley

Hand Habits will release their new album Fun House on October 22, and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops. "Clean Air" is an arresting, sweeping rock ballad featuring The War on Drugs' Dave Hartley on bass. "When writing songs for Fun House, I had become exhausted and bored by the idea of writing more songs out of blame, spite, or anger," says Meg Duffy. "'Clean Air' is about finding clarity, leaning into acceptance, and acknowledging someone else's experience as truth without blame or resentment, even when it differs from our own."

The song comes with a gorgeously shot black and white video directed by V Haddad, and you can watch that below.

Hand Habits play a Fun House release show at L.A.'s Pico Union on 10/27, followed by dates supporting Perfume Genius in San Diego, Portland and Seattle. All dates are listed below.

HAND HABITS - 2021 TOUR DATES

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union *

11/1 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

11/12 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/13 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

* Fun House Record Release Show

^ w/ Perfume Genius