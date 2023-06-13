Hand Habits share “The Bust of Nefertiti,” announce more tour dates, opening for The National

Hand Habits share &#8220;The Bust of Nefertiti,&#8221; announce more tour dates, opening for The National

Meg Duffy has shared "The Bust of Nefertiti" from Hand Habits' new mini-LP, Sugar the Bruise, that's out this Friday (6/16) via Fat Possum. "I love this one," says Meg. "A real Stendhal banger. I remember playing this before it was finished for a visiting Adrianne Lenker who had suggested we mute everything except this weird loop I made on guitar -- and that suggestion totally flipped my perspective on what this song was. It went through many rounds of arrangements and many different ways of trying to sing and I love where it ended up."

It's a surprising song, starting as ambient folk and ending as a dance track. Here's how Meg describes it: "Picture yourself walking through the Neues Museum in Berlin, being blasted by archeological wonders and sculptures of goddesses and heading straight out the back into Berghain to bust a move." Watch the visualizer below.

Having wrapped up dates with Tegan & Sara, Hand Habits will be back on the road starting Thursday for a run with Gregory Uhlmann. They've also just announced fall dates, which include a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on September 28, and in November will open a few dates for The National.

Tickets for all just-announced headline shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Hand Habits - 2023 Tour Dates:
6/15 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint^
6/17 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^
6/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt^
6/20 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern^
6/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^
6/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre^
9/24 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
9/26 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
9/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
9/28 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
9/29 - Troy, NY - No Fun
9/30 - Montreal - POP Montreal
10/15 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
10/16 - London, UK - Omeara
10/17 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers
10/18 - Leeds, UK - Mill Hill Chapel
10/19 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
11/10 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
11/11 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theater*
11/17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*
11/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn*
11/19 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory*

^ w/ Gregory Uhlmann
* w/ the National

Filed Under: Gregory Uhlmann, hand habits, meg duffy, The National
Categories: Music News, tour dates
