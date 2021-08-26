Hand Habits shares new single “No Difference,” touring with Perfume Genius & Andy Shauf

Hand Habits has shared "No Difference" from their upcoming album Fun House. Languid, dreamy and flowing with ethereal harmonies, it's a subtle stunner and comes with an equally dreamlike video by V Haddad. You can watch that below.

You can catch Hand Habits on tour starting next week, as they'll be opening for Perfume Genius in Salt Lake City, Boise, Bozeman, Phoenix, and Tucson before hooking up with Andy Shauf for West Coast shows before rejoining the Perfume Genius tour at the end of October. There's also a Fun House release show in Los Angeles at Pico Union on October 27.

Fun House is out October 22 via Saddle Creek.

HAND HABITS - 2021 TOUR DATES:

9/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

9/8 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

9/11 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^

9/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

9/16 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Outside ^

9/21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s ~

9/25 - Eugene, OR @ Session’s Music Hal ~

9/26 - Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple ~

9/28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley ~

9/29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SOHO Music Club ~

10/1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theater ~

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union *

11/1 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

11/12 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/13 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

11/14, Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

^ w/ Perfume Genius

~ w/ Andy Shauf

* Fun House Record Release Show