Hangout Fest 2022 lineup: Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Doja Cat, Tame Impala & more
The planned 2020 edition of Alabama's Hangout Music Festival was cancelled due to COVID, and it couldn't happen in 2021 either, but the fest is planning to return May 20-22, 2022, and the lineup has now been revealed, including a handful of the artists who were scheduled to play in 2020. The lineup includes Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Doja Cat, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Koffee, Remi Wolf, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Maren Morris, Lil Yachty, Flo Milli, Sublime With Rome, T-Pain, Audrey Nuna, Beabadoobee, KennyHoopla, The Head and the Heart, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), and more.
You can sign up for the presale now. It starts Friday (12/10) at 10 AM CT (11 AM ET). Full lineup below.
Hangout Fest - 2022 Lineup
Post Malone
Tame Impala
Halsey
Doja Cat
Fall Out Boy
ILLENIUM
Megan Thee Stallion
Kane Brown
Zedd
Jack Harlow
Maren Morris
Phoebe Bridgers
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Still Woozy
Oliver Tree
SLANDER
The Band CAMINO
Lil Yachty
Chelsea Cutler
The Head And The Heart
Sublime With Rome
T-Pain
Surfaces
Flo Milli
Madeon
Koffee
Dayglow
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Fletcher
Breland
Moon Taxi
Tyla Yaweh
Remi Wolf
The Brook & The Bluff
beabadoobee
SIDEPIECE
Paul Cauthen
Role Model
Surf Mesa
Joy Oladokun
KennyHoopla
Briston Maroney
Bankrol Hayden
Lucii
SNBRN
AUDREY NUNA
347aidan
ericdoa
renforshort
LP Giobbi
Ship Wrek
Zach Hood
JVNA
VNSSA
Blu DeTiger
NOTD
Luttrell
Neal Francis
The Blossom
Hugel
Tre’ Amani
Flipturn
Nightly
gabriel black
Bren Joy
Montell2099
Hastings
Madds
Petey Martin