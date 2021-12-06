Hangout Fest 2022 lineup: Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Doja Cat, Tame Impala & more

The planned 2020 edition of Alabama's Hangout Music Festival was cancelled due to COVID, and it couldn't happen in 2021 either, but the fest is planning to return May 20-22, 2022, and the lineup has now been revealed, including a handful of the artists who were scheduled to play in 2020. The lineup includes Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Doja Cat, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Koffee, Remi Wolf, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Maren Morris, Lil Yachty, Flo Milli, Sublime With Rome, T-Pain, Audrey Nuna, Beabadoobee, KennyHoopla, The Head and the Heart, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), and more.

You can sign up for the presale now. It starts Friday (12/10) at 10 AM CT (11 AM ET). Full lineup below.

Hangout Fest - 2022 Lineup

Post Malone

Tame Impala

Halsey

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

ILLENIUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Kane Brown

Zedd

Jack Harlow

Maren Morris

Phoebe Bridgers

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Still Woozy

Oliver Tree

SLANDER

The Band CAMINO

Lil Yachty

Chelsea Cutler

The Head And The Heart

Sublime With Rome

T-Pain

Surfaces

Flo Milli

Madeon

Koffee

Dayglow

DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)

Fletcher

Breland

Moon Taxi

Tyla Yaweh

Remi Wolf

The Brook & The Bluff

beabadoobee

SIDEPIECE

Paul Cauthen

Role Model

Surf Mesa

Joy Oladokun

KennyHoopla

Briston Maroney

Bankrol Hayden

Lucii

SNBRN

AUDREY NUNA

347aidan

ericdoa

renforshort

LP Giobbi

Ship Wrek

Zach Hood

JVNA

VNSSA

Blu DeTiger

NOTD

Luttrell

Neal Francis

The Blossom

Hugel

Tre’ Amani

Flipturn

Nightly

gabriel black

Bren Joy

Montell2099

Hastings

Madds

Petey Martin