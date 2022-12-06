Hangout Fest 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Calvin Harris, more
Hangout Fest has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens May 19-21 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex and The Kid Laroi headline, and the rest of the lineup includes Thundercat, Ferg, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, MIKE, and more. Check out the full 2023 Hangout Fest lineup below.
Tickets go on presale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM CST.
Hangout Fest - 2023 Lineup
Red Hot Chili Peppers
SZA
Calvin Harris
Paramore
Lil Nas X
Flume
Skrillex
The Kid LAROI
AJR
Alison Wonderland
The Backseat Lovers
FERG
Gryffin
John Summit
Kevin Gates
Noah Kahan
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
REZZ
Russ
Sabrina Carpenter
Ashe
Big Wild
COIN
GloRilla
Said The Sky
Thundercat
Tove Lo
Yung Gravy
Dr. Fresch
Jessie Murph
Kidd G
The Maine
Mariah The Scientist
Mayday Parade
Mike.
Priscilla Block
Stephen Sanchez
Two Feet
The 502s
A Hundred Drums
Aluna
Beach Weather
Charlotte Sands
Elohim
Flipturn
Gashi
HoneyLuv
Jordana
Moore Kismet
Night Tales
Nostalgix
Ranger Trucco
Sam Fischer
sfam
The Vegabonds
Wenzday