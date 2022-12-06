Hangout Fest 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Calvin Harris, more

Hangout Fest has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens May 19-21 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex and The Kid Laroi headline, and the rest of the lineup includes Thundercat, Ferg, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, MIKE, and more. Check out the full 2023 Hangout Fest lineup below.

Tickets go on presale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM CST.

Hangout Fest - 2023 Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Calvin Harris

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Flume

Skrillex

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Alison Wonderland

The Backseat Lovers

FERG

Gryffin

John Summit

Kevin Gates

Noah Kahan

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

REZZ

Russ

Sabrina Carpenter

Ashe

Big Wild

COIN

GloRilla

Said The Sky

Thundercat

Tove Lo

Yung Gravy

Dr. Fresch

Jessie Murph

Kidd G

The Maine

Mariah The Scientist

Mayday Parade

Mike.

Priscilla Block

Stephen Sanchez

Two Feet

The 502s

A Hundred Drums

Aluna

Beach Weather

Charlotte Sands

Elohim

Flipturn

Gashi

HoneyLuv

Jordana

Moore Kismet

Night Tales

Nostalgix

Ranger Trucco

Sam Fischer

sfam

The Vegabonds

Wenzday