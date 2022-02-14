Hank Wood and the Hammerheads played a crazy TV Eye show w/ Licks & Brower (pics)

NYC garage punks Hank Wood and the Hammerheads have built up a reputation as one of the craziest, most cultishly loved bands in the NYC punk underground, and they lived up to that at TV Eye on Saturday (2/12), with a set that had the crowd tightly packed in, with crowdsurfers crashing the stage and a shirtless Hank Wood hopping into the crowd himself. Licks and Brower opened. Pics of the craziness (by Jeanette D. Moses) continue below...