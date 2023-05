Hannah Jadagu adds NYC show to fall tour

Hannah Jadagu announced a fall tour last month, and after playing a release show at Baby's All Right on Saturday (5/20), she's now added a new NYC date to the trip. It happens on October 11 at Bowery Ballroom, and tickets are on sale now. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Hannah recently released her debut LP for Sub Pop, Aperture; stream that below.

--

Hannah Jadagu -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Mind The Gap Festival

Wed. Sep. 06 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Thu. Sep. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Fri. Sep. 08 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

Sat. Sep. 09 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Sun. Sep. 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Tue. Sep. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

Wed. Sep. 13 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Thu. Sep. 14 - Austin, TX - Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Sun. Sep. 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room

Tue. Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Wed. Sep. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene at Brick & Mortar

Thu. Sep. 21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Sun. Sep. 24 - Portland, OR - Polaris

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine Basement

Wed. Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

Fri. Sep. 29 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Sun. Oct. 01 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

Wed. Oct. 11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom