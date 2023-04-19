Hannah Jadagu shares “Admit It,” announces fall tour
Hannah Jadagu's debut album Aperture is out May 19 via Sub Pop, and she's shared another single from it, "Admit It," which is dedicated to her sister. "'Admit It' is centered around being there for someone you typically lean on," she says. "It’s about the value of a certain strength and support that can come from family. I wanted that same idea to come across in the production of the song, which is inspired by the music I listened to during my childhood."
Hannah has also announced a fall tour supporting Aperture, beginning on September 6 in Philadelphia and wrapping up in Chicago on October 1. See all dates below.
Ahead of the tour, Hannah plays an NYC release show for Aperture on May 20 at Baby's All Right. She's also DJing at Rough Trade NYC on Record Store Day (Saturday, 4/22), along with Incendiary, GIFT, Bright Light Bright Light, June McDoom, and Constant Smiles. See the schedule below.
HANNAH JADAGU: 2023 TOUR
Sat. May 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
Sat. Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Mind The Gap Festival
Wed. Sep. 06 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
Thu. Sep. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Fri. Sep. 08 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
Sat. Sep. 09 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
Sun. Sep. 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Tue. Sep. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
Wed. Sep. 13 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
Thu. Sep. 14 - Austin, TX - Ballroom
Sat. Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Sun. Sep. 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room
Tue. Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
Wed. Sep. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene at Brick & Mortar
Thu. Sep. 21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room
Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
Sun. Sep. 24 - Portland, OR - Polaris
Mon. Sep. 25 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine Basement
Wed. Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
Fri. Sep. 29 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
Sun. Oct. 01 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
ROUGH TRADE NYC: RECORD STORE DAY 2023 DJ SETS
1:00 PM Incendiary
2:00 PM GIFT
3:00 PM Hannah Jadagu
4:00 PM Bright Light Bright Light
5:00 PM June McDoom
6:00 PM Constant Smiles