Hannah Jadagu shares “Admit It,” announces fall tour

Hannah Jadagu's debut album Aperture is out May 19 via Sub Pop, and she's shared another single from it, "Admit It," which is dedicated to her sister. "'Admit It' is centered around being there for someone you typically lean on," she says. "It’s about the value of a certain strength and support that can come from family. I wanted that same idea to come across in the production of the song, which is inspired by the music I listened to during my childhood."

Hannah has also announced a fall tour supporting Aperture, beginning on September 6 in Philadelphia and wrapping up in Chicago on October 1. See all dates below.

Ahead of the tour, Hannah plays an NYC release show for Aperture on May 20 at Baby's All Right. She's also DJing at Rough Trade NYC on Record Store Day (Saturday, 4/22), along with Incendiary, GIFT, Bright Light Bright Light, June McDoom, and Constant Smiles. See the schedule below.

HANNAH JADAGU: 2023 TOUR

Sat. May 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

Sat. Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Mind The Gap Festival

Wed. Sep. 06 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Thu. Sep. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Fri. Sep. 08 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

Sat. Sep. 09 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Sun. Sep. 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Tue. Sep. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

Wed. Sep. 13 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Thu. Sep. 14 - Austin, TX - Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Sun. Sep. 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room

Tue. Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Wed. Sep. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene at Brick & Mortar

Thu. Sep. 21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Sun. Sep. 24 - Portland, OR - Polaris

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine Basement

Wed. Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

Fri. Sep. 29 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Sun. Oct. 01 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

ROUGH TRADE NYC: RECORD STORE DAY 2023 DJ SETS

1:00 PM Incendiary

2:00 PM GIFT

3:00 PM Hannah Jadagu

4:00 PM Bright Light Bright Light

5:00 PM June McDoom

6:00 PM Constant Smiles