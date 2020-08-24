Hannibal Buress announces the “Let’s See How This Goes” Drive-In tour

Comedian Hannibal Buress has just announced he'll be testing out the new normal with a short Midwest drive-in tour in September. Dubbed the "Let's See How This Goes" Drive-In Theater Tour, it hits Cleveland, Butler, PA, Columbus, Indianapolis and Chicago. As the poster for the tour notes, these will be "masks required, socially distanced" events.

You can check out the poster and all tour dates below.

Hannibal's most recent stand-up special, Miami Nights, is available free on YouTube. He's also on Chelsea Peretti's upcoming album.

SEE HANNIBAL BURESS LIVE ON "LET'S SEE HOW THIS GOES"

DRIVE-IN THEATER TOUR

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd, 2020

Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Auto-O-Rama Twin Drive In

Cleveland, OH

Tickets

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd, 2020

Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Starlite Drive-In | Butler, PA

Tickets

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24th, 2020

Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

South Drive-In | Columbus, OH

Tickets

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th, 2020

Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Tibb's Drive-In | Indianapolis, IN

Tickets

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27th, 2020

EARLY SHOW: Doors: 4:00pm | Show: 5:00pm

LATE SHOW: Doors 7:30pm | Show: 8:30pm

Lake Shore Drive-In | Chicago, IL

Tickets