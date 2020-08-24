Hannibal Buress announces the “Let’s See How This Goes” Drive-In tour
Comedian Hannibal Buress has just announced he'll be testing out the new normal with a short Midwest drive-in tour in September. Dubbed the "Let's See How This Goes" Drive-In Theater Tour, it hits Cleveland, Butler, PA, Columbus, Indianapolis and Chicago. As the poster for the tour notes, these will be "masks required, socially distanced" events.
You can check out the poster and all tour dates below.
Hannibal's most recent stand-up special, Miami Nights, is available free on YouTube. He's also on Chelsea Peretti's upcoming album.
SEE HANNIBAL BURESS LIVE ON "LET'S SEE HOW THIS GOES"
DRIVE-IN THEATER TOUR
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd, 2020
Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm
Auto-O-Rama Twin Drive In
Cleveland, OH
Tickets
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd, 2020
Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm
Starlite Drive-In | Butler, PA
Tickets
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24th, 2020
Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm
South Drive-In | Columbus, OH
Tickets
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th, 2020
Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm
Tibb's Drive-In | Indianapolis, IN
Tickets
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27th, 2020
EARLY SHOW: Doors: 4:00pm | Show: 5:00pm
LATE SHOW: Doors 7:30pm | Show: 8:30pm
Lake Shore Drive-In | Chicago, IL
Tickets