Hannibal Buress taps Danny Brown & Paul Wall for new Eshu Tune remix, playing BV SXSW

Hannibal Buress has released a new remix of "Veneers" by his rap alt-ego Eshu Tune, and this version features Danny Brown and Paul Wall. It's a very cool rework; Paul Wall adds in an infectious hook, and Danny tops it off with one of his typically over-the-top guest verses. Check it out below. The song originally appeared on Eshu Tune's 2022 self-titled album.

Hannibal released this ahead of his three SXSW shows in Austin this week, including the free BrooklynVegan day party at Empire on Thursday (3/16). His full SXSW schedule is below.

Danny Brown will be at SXSW too, and he and JPEGMAFIA just announced their collaborative album Scaring the Hoes yesterday.

Hannibal Buress @ SXSW

3/16 BrooklynVegan @ Empire

3/17 Paste Magazine's Live Session

3/17 Brooklyn Bowl’s Family Reunion