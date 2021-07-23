Happy birthday Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore (listen to new Barker remix of “Mandrill”)

Martin Gore, who's been Depeche Mode's chief songwriter for nearly four decades, turns 60 today (7/23). Happy birthday, Martin!

As a present to us, Martin has shared the Barker remix of "Mandrill" from the upcoming The Third Chimpanzee Remixed album which will be out August 20 via Mute. Barker's remix starts off foreboding and methodical before before becoming more of a banger. Check that out below.

The original version of "Mandrill" is on Martin Gore's 2020 solo album The Third Chimpanzee which you can pick up on azure blue vinyl in our shop.