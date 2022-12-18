Happy Hanukkah! Yo La Tengo asking everyone to mask up during this year’s Bowery Ballroom run

Yo La Tengo start their annual Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom tonight which runs through December 25. With Covid cases on the rise, Yo La Tengo are asking everyone who attends a show, or multiple shows, this week to please wear a mask. Ira writes:

Hi everybody,

You don’t want to read this message and I don’t want to write it. But between watching the covid numbers spike in recent weeks, and being aware of so many of our friends testing positive of late, we’re going to ask that you wear masks while inside the Bowery Ballroom during Hanukkah. We know it’s less fun that way, but if Georgia, James, Joe, Dutch, Jarab, Mark or me test positive, the remaining dates will most certainly be canceled, and I think we can all agree that’s worse. We’re so excited about what’s coming that even this message can’t put a damper on it. Hope you feel the same.

-Ira

Currently, the only Hanukkah show you can still get tickets for is December 24 (Christmas Eve) but Yo La Tengo usually release more tickets during the week so if you want to go to one, keep checking.

We made a few guesses as to who might be surprise openers / collaborators this week.

Check out our recaps of previous Yo La Tengo Hanukkah shows here.

Yo La Tengo release their new album This Stupid World in February, and will be on tour in 2023, including a show at Brooklyn Steel on March 18.

