Happy Mondays announce NYC & LA shows performing ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’ in full

Happy Mondays will be back in the US for the first time since 2009 for special March 2023 shows in NYC and LA where they'll play their classic 1990 album Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches in full. Paul Oakenfold, who co-produced the album, will be along for the ride as DJ for the night in LA (NYC special guest still TBA).

The NYC show is March 25 at Terminal 5 and the LA show is March 28 at The Belasco. Tickets for both go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time.

Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder, who was also frontman Shaun Ryder's brother, died in July.

Paul Oakenfold was recently the tour DJ for New Order & Pet Shop Boys.

Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches came in on our Indie Basement Best Albums of 1990 list where we wrote:

A party record that feels like it was also a party to make, Happy Mondays' Pills n' Thrills n' Bellyaches came out at the height of Madchester mania, with finger-on-the-pulse production from Paul Oakenfold and Steve Osbourne that doesn't attempt to turn them into an acid house act but does up the bongos and rhythm section. Shaun Ryder, who Factory Records head Tony Wilson often compared to WB Yeats, is at the top of his witty, brilliant, filthy (and even poignant) game on tracks like "Kinky Afro," "Grandbags Funeral," baggy anthem "Loose Fit" and "Bob's Yr Uncle." The album also has their hit cover of John Kongos' "Step On." Maybe you had to be there, but PT&B is so good, it can make you wish you were.

Listen to the album and watch videos for "Step On," "Kinky Afro" and "Loose Fit," below.

