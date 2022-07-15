Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder dies at 58

Paul Ryder, bassist and co-founder of iconic Manchester group Happy Mondays (and brother of lead singer Shaun Ryder), has died. He was 58. The band shared the news on their socials, writing "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed...Long live his funk."

The Ryder brothers formed Happy Mondays in 1980 and soon signed with Factory Records (Joy Division, New Order), breaking big in the late-'80s with the ecstasy-fueled Madchester scene that combined indie music with rave culture. Their 1988 album Bummed and 1990's Pills N' Thrills N' Bellyaches (co-produced by Paul Oakenfold) are classics, and the band's debaucherous exploits are the stuff of legend.

Happy Mondays, who have been back together off and on since 1999, were actually set to play tonight (7/15) at Kubix Festival in Sunderland, UK.

Stone Roses' Ian Brown wrote, “Rest in peace Ryder. A great friend, a great musician, a great fella, big love to Amelia, Jacob, Sonny, Chico and the family and band. Love ya longtime Pabs," while The Charlatans' Tim Burgess wrote, "Sending much love to the Happy Mondays family - Paul Ryder was a pioneer and an inspiration to all of us that followed. He played on so many era defining tracks. Listening to Bummed right now. Safe travels."

Ride easy, Paul. Listen to a few classic Happy Mondays songs and read more tributes from Sleaford Mods, Ride's Andy Bell, James' Tim Booth and others, below.