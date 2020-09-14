Happy Mondays collaborate on line of Palace skatewear

Earlier today we posted that New Order announced a new line of Adidas Spezial streetwear, and now their old Factory Records labelmates, Happy Mondays, have announced a line of shirts, sweatshirts and jackets via Palace Skateboards. Yes, they do appear to be a loose fit.

The designs use the colorful Happy Mondays artwork from the "Wrote for Luck" single (and Greatest Hits comp), stills from the "Step On" video, and an amazingly spaced-out photo of the group's dancer/maracas man, Bez. (H/t Stereogum.) There's also a pretty sweet bucket hat. The Happy Mondays line goes on sale Friday, September 18 at 11 AM Eastern.

You can watch video of frontman Shaun Ryder and Bez checking out the clothing, and the "Step On" video, below.

