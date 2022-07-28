Happy Mondays releasing “Tart Tart” single in tribute to late bassist Paul Ryder

Happy Mondays' bassist Paul Ryder died earlier this month, and in tribute, the band are reissuing their 1987 single "Tart Tart" as a new digital EP and 7" single. “This special release of 'Tart Tart' showcases the unique musical talent of our brother Paul Ryder who passed from this world," write the band. "We will all miss you Horse...he brought the funk and the rock n roll to Happy Mondays -- love you long time R Kid.”

The 7" features the original version of "Tart Tart" -- from their John Cale-produced album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out) -- and their 1989 Peel Session version of the song on the flip. The digital EP also adds a live version recorded in Sheffield in 1989. The cover art is from a 1991 NME cover shoot by photographer Kevin Cummins. You can stream the EP below and pre-order the 7" here.

All profits from the release will be donated to MusiCares, a charity chosen by Paul’s daughter Amelia, who writes, "MusiCares is a charity that helps people in the music industry who are struggling with addiction issues. 14 years ago, Paul was given help and support from the organization who helped fund extended outpatient care and therapy that enabled him to have 14 subsequent happy and productive years. Just two weeks ago he mentioned them in an interview and often expressed his gratitude and desire to pay their support forward so others could be helped too.”