Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder preps solo album, shares “Pop Stars Daughters”

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder will release a new solo album, Visits From Future Technology, on August 20 via SWRX. It's his first solo album since 2003's Amateur Night in the Big Top, and of it he says, "In my delusional ADHD brain it’s my Sgt. Pepper full of different flavoured songs."

The album includes his great 2015 single "Close the Dam," and he's just shared a new single, the very catchy "Pop Stars Daughters," which was co-written and produced by Quincy Jones' grandson, Sunny Levine. Watch the video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

tracklist:

1. mumbo jumbo

2. close the dam

3. pop stars daughters

4. monster

5. honey put the kettle on

6. crazy bitches

7. straighten me up

8. i can stop anytime

9. electric scales

10. turn off the air

11. clubbing rabbits

