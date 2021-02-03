Har Mar Superstar shares “Where We Began” from new album ‘Roseville’

Har Mar Superstar (Sean Tilman) has shared the first single from his upcoming album Roseville which will be out March 5.

Sean, who is a Minneapolis mail carrier these days in addition to being a musician, described the album to us as a '70s style "big production, full band with horns album that is deeply inspired by Todd Rundgren, Elton John, Phil Collins, and even Meat Loaf. It’s my most personal album yet. Melancholy yet earnestly hopeful, and more fun than that probably sounds." that comes across with "Where We Began," a groovy soul song bordering on disco.You can give it a spin over at the AV Club.

Roseville will be up for pre-order later tonight via Har Mar's Bandcamp where you'll be able to hear "Where We Began" and another song off the album, "Sleight of Hand." Stay tuned for more.