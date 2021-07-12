Hard Feelings (Amy Douglas & Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) prep debut LP, share “Dangerous”

Hard Feelings, the housey duo of NYC singer Amy Douglas and Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, have announced their self-titled debut album which will be out November 5 via Domino. The duo say the album is "an opera of sad bangers."

The album includes their debut single, "Holding on Too Long," and the new single is "Dangerous." Says Douglas: "’Dangerous’ is aptly named; slinky, sexy and drenched in hip-hop goodness. Of all of the tracks on this LP, this is one where Joe and I worked backwards, usually our mode d'emploi is that I write melody and lyrics to his incredible productions. Here is an old resurrected song of mine, that I brought in to the mix and Joe's incredible bass heavy, dag nasty production makes the whole song anew! It also showed Joe and I that there really is absolutely no method by which we can't seemingly and quickly come up with these bangers. We write by telepathy!"

You can watch the "Dangerous" video, directed by Katie Paul, below.

Hard Feelings tracklist:

1. Love Scenes

2. Dangerous

3. Running Out Of Time

4. You Always Know

5. Take You Down

6. About Us

7. Holding On Too Long

8. Sister Infinity