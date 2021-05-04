Hard Feelings (Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard & Amy Douglas) share debut single

"A couple of years ago I began making music with the wonderful Amy Douglass," Hot Chip's Joe Goddard says of Hard Feelings, his newly announced duo with NYC singer-songwriter and Róisín Murphy collaborator Amy Douglas. "I had heard her song ‘Never Saw It Coming’ and was already a fan, and we hit it off immediately - it seemed amazingly easy to write songs together, working remotely and we quickly decided to write an album."

Hard Feelings have signed with Hot Chip's label Domino and while details on the album are still forthcoming, they've just released their terrific debut single, "Holding on Too Long," which Goddard describes as "an epic disco record in the vein of ‘Let Me Down Easy’."

Amy adds: “‘Holding On Too Long’ is the common denominator of the entire musical union of Amy and Joe. In this ‘opera of sad bangers’ here is its key aria, its ‘Un Bel Di’ from Madame Butterfly or the ‘Mad Scene’ from Lucia Di Lammermour, the unforgettable moment of the story wherein our heroine stands up defiantly and has her moment to wail, scream and cry her pain and fury centre stage to the world.” It's a defiant, sweeping house/disco banger and you can watch the video below.