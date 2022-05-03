HARD Summer 2022 lineup (Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 100 gecs, more)
Hip-hop, electronic, and dance-focused California festival HARD Summer is returning for its 2022 edition and they've expanded to three days, happening on July 29-31 at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino.
Megan Thee Stallion (on 7/29), Lil Uzi Vert (on 7/30), and Porter Robinson (7/31) headline this year's edition, and the lineup also features Denzel Curry, Koffee, Joji, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, GRiZ and more on Friday; Alison Wonderland, Madeon, Marc Rebillet, Jai Wolf, Ski Mask the Slump God, TroyBoi, Three 6 Mafia, TOKiMONSTA, Doechii, Bktherula, and more on Saturday; and Gunna, Tchami, 100 gecs, Aminé, Wax Motif, Glaive, Bladee, Duckwrth, UNIIQU3, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM PT.
HARD SUMMER 2022 LINEUP
100 gecs
A Hundred Drums
Alison Wonderland
Aminé
Anabel Englund
Arnold & Lane
Baby Weight
Barilan
Biicla
Bktherula
Bladee
BLOND:ISH
Blunts & Blondes
BOMBAYS
Canabliss
Capozzi
CC Love
Chloé Caillet
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Craze Drum & Bass Set
Deathpact
Denzel Curry
DJ Dials
Dimension
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis
Doechii
DOT
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Eli Brown
ericdoa
Evan Giia
FrostTop
Glaive
GRiZ
Gunna
HoneyLuv
Hotfire
Imanu
ISOxo
Ivy Lab
Jai Wolf
James Hype
Joji
Josh Butler
JOYRYDE
Justin Martin
K?D
Kai Wachi
Koffee
Level Up
Lil Uzi Vert
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Lucii
Lucille Croft
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Masego
Matroda
Megan Thee Stallion
Mersiv
Miane
Miss Dre
Montell2099
Moore Kismet
Nghtmre
Nia Archives
Nicole Moudaber
Pam Sessions
Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)
Porter Robinson
Potions
Prospa
QRTR
Redrum
RemK
Rohaan
Rossy
Saucy Santana
Sidepiece
Ski Mask the Slump God
Softest Hard
Space Wizard
Sub Focus b2b ???
Sullivan King
Svdden Death b2b Marauda
Tchami
Thee Mike B
Three 6 Mafia
Tiga
TOKiMONSTA
Tom the Mail Man
TroyBoi
Tsuruda b2b Chee
UNIIQU3
Valentino Khan
VENGA
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
Wenzday
Will Clarke
Wreckno
Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics