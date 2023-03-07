Hard Summer 2023: Skrillex b2b Four Tet, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Bicep, more
The 2023 edition of the Hard Summer festival happens August 5 & 6 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles. (It's the first L.A. edition of Hard Summer in a decade.) Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM Pacific.
Day 1 (8/5) is headlined by Kaskade back-to-back with John Summit, plus special guests 21 Savage, alongside Diplo back-to-back with Blond:ish, Dillon Francis, Jungle, Fat Joe, Bos Noize, Gorgon City, and more.
Day 2 (8/6) is headlined by Skrillex back-to-back with Four Tet, plus special guest Kid Cudi, as well as Bicep, Black Coffee, Oliver Tree, Yellow Clw back-to-back with Flosstradamus, Deorro, The Martinez Brothers, Ludacris, Kitty Ca$h, and more.
There are still a few blurred-out names on the poster, still to be announced. Check out the announced Hard Summer 2023 lineup below.
Skrillex and Four Tet teamed up alongside Fred again.. for a few NYC shows last month, including Madison Square Garden.
Four Tet will be back in NYC in May for shows featuring visuals by Squidsoup.
HARD SUMMER 2023
21 SAVAGE
4B B2B JSTJR
ALIX PEREZ
AMÉMÉ
AZZECCA
BEN STERLING
BICEP (LIVE)
BLACK COFFEE
BLANKE
BLOSSOM
BOYS NOIZE
CHASEWEST
CHUWE
CHYL
CLUB TULAROSA
DENIS SULTA
DEORRO
DEVAULT
DIESEL
DILLON FRANCIS
DIPLO B2B BLOND:ISH
DIRT MONKEY
DISCO LINES
DJ DIALS
EMO NITE
FAT JOE
FLEUR SHORE
FROSTTOP
FUN2BJANE
GIOLI & ASSIA
GORGON CITY
HAMDI
HAYDEN JAMES
ISOXO
IT HZ (CHEE X JON CASEY)
JUNGLE (DJ)
KAI WACHI
KAIVON
KASKADE B2B JOHN SUMMIT
KAYZO B2B SULLIVAN KING
KID CUDI
KITTY CA$H
KNOCK2
LAUREN LANE B2B MS. MADA
LAXCITY
LOCO DICE
LUDACRIS
LUUDE
THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS
MIJA
NALA
NETSKY
NIK P
NINAJIRACHI
NOIZU
ODD MOB
OLIVER TREE
PEEKABOO
ROHAAN
SAYMYNITTI
SENZA
SIPPY
SKRILLEX B2B FOUR TET
SPACE LACES
TAPE B
TBA B2B SONNY FODERA
TOMAN B2B ROSSI.
TWO FEET
WILKINSON
WUKI
YELLOW CLAW B2B FLOSSTRADAMUS
YUNÈ PINKU