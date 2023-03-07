Hard Summer 2023: Skrillex b2b Four Tet, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Bicep, more

The 2023 edition of the Hard Summer festival happens August 5 & 6 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles. (It's the first L.A. edition of Hard Summer in a decade.) Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM Pacific.

Day 1 (8/5) is headlined by Kaskade back-to-back with John Summit, plus special guests 21 Savage, alongside Diplo back-to-back with Blond:ish, Dillon Francis, Jungle, Fat Joe, Bos Noize, Gorgon City, and more.

Day 2 (8/6) is headlined by Skrillex back-to-back with Four Tet, plus special guest Kid Cudi, as well as Bicep, Black Coffee, Oliver Tree, Yellow Clw back-to-back with Flosstradamus, Deorro, The Martinez Brothers, Ludacris, Kitty Ca$h, and more.

There are still a few blurred-out names on the poster, still to be announced. Check out the announced Hard Summer 2023 lineup below.

Skrillex and Four Tet teamed up alongside Fred again.. for a few NYC shows last month, including Madison Square Garden.

Four Tet will be back in NYC in May for shows featuring visuals by Squidsoup.

hard summer 2023 lineup loading...

HARD SUMMER 2023

21 SAVAGE

4B B2B JSTJR

ALIX PEREZ

AMÉMÉ

AZZECCA

BEN STERLING

BICEP (LIVE)

BLACK COFFEE

BLANKE

BLOSSOM

BOYS NOIZE

CHASEWEST

CHUWE

CHYL

CLUB TULAROSA

DENIS SULTA

DEORRO

DEVAULT

DIESEL

DILLON FRANCIS

DIPLO B2B BLOND:ISH

DIRT MONKEY

DISCO LINES

DJ DIALS

EMO NITE

FAT JOE

FLEUR SHORE

FROSTTOP

FUN2BJANE

GIOLI & ASSIA

GORGON CITY

HAMDI

HAYDEN JAMES

ISOXO

IT HZ (CHEE X JON CASEY)

JUNGLE (DJ)

KAI WACHI

KAIVON

KASKADE B2B JOHN SUMMIT

KAYZO B2B SULLIVAN KING

KID CUDI

KITTY CA$H

KNOCK2

LAUREN LANE B2B MS. MADA

LAXCITY

LOCO DICE

LUDACRIS

LUUDE

THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS

MIJA

NALA

NETSKY

NIK P

NINAJIRACHI

NOIZU

ODD MOB

OLIVER TREE

PEEKABOO

ROHAAN

SAYMYNITTI

SENZA

SIPPY

SKRILLEX B2B FOUR TET

SPACE LACES

TAPE B

TBA B2B SONNY FODERA

TOMAN B2B ROSSI.

TWO FEET

WILKINSON

WUKI

YELLOW CLAW B2B FLOSSTRADAMUS

YUNÈ PINKU