Hardcore bands Spy and Maniac team up for new split on Triple B Records (listen)

Bay Area hardcore band Spy put out the killer Habitual Offender EP just a few months ago, while Massachusetts' Maniac haven't released anything in nearly three years, but now that changes as both bands have just teamed up for a killer new split on Triple B Records. Both bands make breakneck-speed, no-frills hardcore with vocalists who sound like they're gargling gravel, so they're a perfect pair and both songs by each band on this split totally rip. Listen below.