Hardcore shows in Tompkins Square Park are back (Madball, Murphy’s Law & Bloodclot this month)

Live shows in NYC are coming back, and though reduced-capacity indoor shows probably aren't ideal for punk/hardcore, here's a great hardcore show happening outside: Madball, Murphy's Law, Bloodclot (mem Cro-Mags, Biohazard, etc), and The Capturers in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, April 24, plus DJ Franky 2Far. It's an all-ages, daytime show (noon start), and donations will be accepted with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation. That's the flyer above.

A couple weeks later, there will be another hardcore show in Tompkins Square Park: the A7 "Back To the NYHC Roots" New York Hardcore compilation record release show on Saturday, May 8 with Antidote, Kings Never Die, The Last Stand, Crazy Eddie, The Car Bomb Parade, and Reaching Out. That one starts at 2 PM. Flyer below.

Update: Urban Waste will also be doing Waste Fest 2 on May 22 and there are some TBA shows coming up in TSP as well. See the full schedule below.

Tompkins Square Park 2021 Hardcore Shows

> April 24: BLACK + BLUE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: Madball - Murphy's Law - Bloodclot - The Capturers. Donations will be accepted with a portion of the proceeds to go to New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation

> May 8: A7 BACK TO THE NYHC ROOTS record release show: Antidote NYHC - Kings Never Die - The Last Stand - Crazy Eddie - The Car Bomb Parade - Reaching Out

> May 22: WASTE FEST 2: Brought to you by the fine folks of Urban Waste

> June 13:

> June 26: F-Bomb: Brought to you by Mike SOS

> July 10: F-Bomb: Brought to you by Mike SOS

> August 7 + 8: TSP RIOT REUNION

> September 11: F-bomb: Brought to you by Mike SOS

> September 25: Something special brought to you by Black + Blue Productions

> October 9: F-Bomb: Brought to you by Mike SOS

> October 30: TSP HALLOWEEN