Hardcore supergroup Sentinel drop 4-song promo ahead of new LP (listen)

Sentinel--the hardcore band with the supergroup-worthy lineup of vocalist Ace Stallings (Mutually Assured Destruction), guitarists Mike Shaw (Mindforce, New World Man) and Jack Xiques (Age of Apocalypse, Colossus, Pillars of Ivory), bassist Evan Schlomann (Casket Architects), and drummer Will Hirst (Restraining Order)--recently revealed that they'd be releasing a full-length album this year, and while concrete details on the album are still TBA, they did just drop a four-song promo. They're all fast-paced, D-beating rippers, and they're keeping us very excited for the LP. The promo is out via Raven Records and the album is coming via Convulse. Stay tuned for more info and dive into this promo below...