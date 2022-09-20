Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival: 2022 lineup & set times

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass makes its grand return to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from September 30 - October 2, the first time the festival has happened there since 2019. The fest has announced set times and its complete lineup (including recent additions Drive-By Truckers, The Dead Tongues, Black Opry Revue, S.G. Goodman, Andy Shauf, JOSEPH, Marlon Williams, Jesse Colin Young, and Yasmin Williams). The festival is free and open to the pubic, and the Swan and Towers of Gold stages will be viewable via livestream on the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website.

HSB kicks off on Friday, September 30, with sets by Drive-By Truckers, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, S.G. Goodman, Joy Oladokun, Asleep at the Wheel, The Dead Tongues, Rainbow Girls, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Satya, Bob Schneider, Jake Blount, and Sam Bush.

The festival continues Saturday, October 1, with sets by Elvis Costello, Waxahatchee, Bonny Light Horseman, Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Waco Brothers with guest Mekons, Jay Som, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, The Go To Hell Man Band, Marlon Williams, Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk, Meklit, Las Cafeteras, Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, Marco and the Polos, Joseph, Andy Shauf, Buddy Miller's Cavalcade of Stars, Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing Remain in Light, and more.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass concludes on Sunday, October 2, with sets by Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart, Cymande, Emmylou Harris, Arooj Aftab, Marcus Mumford, "Fare Thee Well: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine, Nancy Bechtle, Justin Townes Earle & More," Amythyst Kiah, Aoife O'Donovan, Alison Brown, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Moonalice, The Tallest Man On Earth, Seratones, Yasmin Williams, Lucius, Kevin Welch, Dashawn Hickman with Charlie Hunter, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, and more.

Check out all the acts and daily schedules below and head to the festival's website for more info.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass -- 2022 Lineup

