Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival: 2022 lineup & set times
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass makes its grand return to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from September 30 - October 2, the first time the festival has happened there since 2019. The fest has announced set times and its complete lineup (including recent additions Drive-By Truckers, The Dead Tongues, Black Opry Revue, S.G. Goodman, Andy Shauf, JOSEPH, Marlon Williams, Jesse Colin Young, and Yasmin Williams). The festival is free and open to the pubic, and the Swan and Towers of Gold stages will be viewable via livestream on the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website.
HSB kicks off on Friday, September 30, with sets by Drive-By Truckers, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, S.G. Goodman, Joy Oladokun, Asleep at the Wheel, The Dead Tongues, Rainbow Girls, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Satya, Bob Schneider, Jake Blount, and Sam Bush.
The festival continues Saturday, October 1, with sets by Elvis Costello, Waxahatchee, Bonny Light Horseman, Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Waco Brothers with guest Mekons, Jay Som, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, The Go To Hell Man Band, Marlon Williams, Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk, Meklit, Las Cafeteras, Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, Marco and the Polos, Joseph, Andy Shauf, Buddy Miller's Cavalcade of Stars, Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing Remain in Light, and more.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass concludes on Sunday, October 2, with sets by Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart, Cymande, Emmylou Harris, Arooj Aftab, Marcus Mumford, "Fare Thee Well: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine, Nancy Bechtle, Justin Townes Earle & More," Amythyst Kiah, Aoife O'Donovan, Alison Brown, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Moonalice, The Tallest Man On Earth, Seratones, Yasmin Williams, Lucius, Kevin Welch, Dashawn Hickman with Charlie Hunter, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, and more.
Check out all the acts and daily schedules below and head to the festival's website for more info.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass -- 2022 Lineup
Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart
Joy Oladokun
Antibalas
Aoife O'Donovan
Amythyst Kiah
The Brothers Comatose
Tré Burt
The Travelin’ McCourys
Waxahatchee
Sam Bush
Seratones
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams
Marcus Mumford
Jake Blount
Dry Branch Fire Squad
The Whitmore Sisters
Moonalice
Galactic f: Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph
Bob Schneider
Michaela Anne
Emmylou Harris
Ismay
Danielle Ponder
Arooj Aftab
Jim Lauderdale
Jesse Colin Young
Las Cafeteras
Lucius
The Waco Brothers w/ Guest Mekons
Kelsey Waldon
Elvis Costello
The Dead Tongues
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Satya
Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band
Jay Som
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew - Remain in Light
Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk
The Tallest Man On Earth
Cedric Watson
The Quitters
Yasmin Williams
Blackie and the Rodeo Kings
Allison Russell
The Go To Hell Man Band
Andy Shauf
Jaime Wyatt
Cymande
Kevin Welch
Marco and the Polos
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ The Guilty Ones
Meklit
S.G. Goodman
Drive-By Truckers
Black Opry Revue: Leon Timbo
O.N.E the Duo & Lizzie No
Joseph
Asleep at the Wheel
Charley Crockett
AJ Lee and Blue Summit
Buddy Miller
Marlon Williams
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands
Bonny Light Horseman
Steve Poltz
Rhiannon Giddens w/ Francesco Turrisi
Rainbow Girls
Wreckless Strangers
Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
Alison Brown
DaShawn Hickman w/ Charlie Hunter