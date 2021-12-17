Harmony Woods talks favorite albums of 2021

Philly indie-punk singer/songwriter Harmony Woods released her great third album, Graceful Rage, in March. As we wrote in our review, The Bartees Strange-produced record feels like the biggest leap forward in her songwriting yet, and you can stream it below.

With the end of the year nearly upon us, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of 2021, and Harmony obliged, sending us a list of her ten favorite albums of the year, in no particular order. Read it, along with her commentary, below.

--

Harmony Woods’ Top 10 Records of 2021 (in no order)

Alien Boy - Don’t Know What I Am

This is the ultimate driving around super fast at night record. It needs to be played loud as hell, too. “Dear Nora” is one of my favorite songs of the year and one of my favorite love songs ever. I have to fight the urge to scribble “You adore me in the way I always wanted" every time I’m in a bathroom stall.

Carol - Soiled

The first time I heard this record, every fiber of my being softened and ached at the same time. The arrangements are beautiful and Carolyn’s voice is haunting in a magical way. Shout out to all the true believers out there.

Fresh - The Summer I Got Good at Guitar

This EP makes me wanna jump around and spit in the faces of every guy who's ever doubted me and my abilities, but in the most joyous way possible. I wish I could go back in time and play “Girl Clout” for my 16 year old self.

Home is Where - I Became Birds

This year, Home is Where helped me feel connected to the emo/DIY scene in a way that I haven’t felt since I was a teenager. This album is cathartic and trailblazing in such a rare way. They are more than just a band; they are an experience. Home is Where forever.

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Michelle Zauner is the ultimate badass. Between this and Crying in H Mart, she’ll probably end up winning a Nobel Prize or visiting outer space one day or something.

Jimmy Montague - Casual Use

James is probably the most bonkers multi-instrumentalist and songwriter I know personally. “Yacht rock” this, “yacht rock” that, whatever, this record is fucking badass. Just listen to it, you’ll be stoked you did. Forreal.

Little Hag - Breakfast

Little Hag really is that bitch, and everyone needs to know it. She has a gift for crafting songs that are jagged and nearly unhinged, but also tender, vulnerable, and real. If anything, the song titles should draw you in more. Don’t be a coward.

Pinkshift - Saccharine

Pinkshift fucking shreds. I’m pretty sure this is their first release, and they’re already changing the whole game. I’d say keep your eyes on them, but I know you already are.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor’s Version) + Red (Taylor’s Version)

At the time I’m writing this it’s about 11 hours before Red (TV) drops, but I already know it belongs here. It’s been such a delight revisiting the songs that defined my childhood and hearing them updated in such a warm, exciting, yet nostalgic way. Fuck Scooter Braun.

TWIABP - Illusory Walls

I’m gonna be real: I wouldn’t be making music right now if it weren’t for TWIABP. They’ve been one of my favorite bands since I was 14 years old, I am now lucky enough to call them my friends, and I can say with absolute certainty that this is their best record yet. If you don’t have time to blast this while lying in the fetal position for an hour and ten minutes straight, then make time. If you’re afraid to die, then so am I.