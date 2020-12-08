Harold Budd, rest in peace

Ambient icon and composer Harold Budd has reportedly died at age 84. His friend John Emr wrote on Facebook, "My friend Harold Budd has passed beyond;" another friend, Shane Cadman, wrote "My friend Harold Budd passed away last night. I am so grateful for his music and the times we shared. I was hoping for one more glass of wine together. Rest In Peace Hal."

Ambient Church, which puts on events in NYC and L.A. wrote, "We just learned the tragic news that legendary composer Harold Budd has passed from this world. He was 84. He left us an unbelievable treasure trove of beautiful music that enriches our lives every day and will bless generations to come. Our hearts go out to his family on this sad day. Rest in peace Harold. You will be missed."

Born in 1936 in Los Angeles, Budd grew up in Victorville, CA in the Mojave desert, and it's easy to imagine such a place being an influence on the spacious music he'd make. He collaborated with Brian Eno, Andy Partridge, and The Cocteau Twins, and made a number of records with Cocteau's guitarist Robin Guthrie, including the soundtracks to Greg Araki's Mysterious Skin and the just-released Another Flower. He also composed the score for this year's HBO series I Know This Much is True.

Rest in peace, Harold. Your music lives on.