Harry Belafonte streaming birthday celebration w/ Chuck D, Common & more

Famed musician, activist, and actor Harry Belafonte turns 94 this March, and the occasion is being celebrated with a livestream hosted by The Gathering for Justice on February 28 called "The Gathering for Harry."

Much like previous in-person birthday events (like last year's which was hosted at Harlem's Apollo Theater), the "surprise" birthday livestream will celebrate and honor Harry's legacy as the founder of The Gathering For Justice with video tributes and testimonials by civil rights and racial justice leaders, elected officials, artists, athletes, and many more. This year's celebration will feature an allstar lineup of friends and supporters, including Common, Chuck D, Danny Glover, Brea Baker, Ira Gilbert, Gaye Theresa Johnson, Jason Daley Kennedy, Michael Latt, Tamika D. Mallory, Carmen Perez-Jordan, Susanne Rostock, and Brian Satz.

To tune in to the stream — which begins at 7 PM EST on February 28 — you can purchase tickets. There's also a pre-show available to those with VIP tickets, and you can find out more information on that here.

Check out our pictures from Harry's 93rd birthday celebration in the gallery below.