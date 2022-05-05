Harry Styles announces North American tour (10 MSG shows w/ Blood Orange included)

Harry Styles has been revealing international tour dates with indie-friendly openers, including Mitski, Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Koffee, and Wet Leg, and now he's announced North American dates for his 2022 "Love On Tour." The 32-date trek includes multiple nights in various cities, including 10 nights in NYC at Madison Square Garden on August 28 and September 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, and 21. Blood Orange, who musical directed and performed in Styles' 2021 Grammys performance of "Watermelon Sugar," opens all of the NYC shows.

The tour also includes Toronto shows with Madi Diaz, Austin shows with Gabriels, Chicago shows with Jessie Ware, and Los Angeles shows with Ben Harper. See all dates below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 12 PM local, with various presales, including a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale happening on Wednesday, May 25 at 12 PM. Registration is open for that now through Thursday, May 19 at 10 PM ET.

Harry's new album, Harry's House, is out on May 20, and he has a special show at Long Island's UBS Arena the same night.

HARRY STYLES: 2022 TOUR

Fri May 20 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

Mon Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Support Key

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper