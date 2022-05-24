Harry Styles expands tour, now playing 15 nights at Madison Square Garden, covered Wet Leg (watch)

Harry Styles has just added five more nights to his run at NYC's Madison Square Garden, bringing the total up to 15. The new MSG dates are ahead of the previously announced 10, happening August 20, 21, 22, 26 and 27 and like the other 10, Blood Orange (who also made a surprise appearance at Turnstile's Brooklyn Steel show last night) will open. Tickets for the newly announced MSG shows go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 10 AM with presales running beforehand.

Harry also added five new nights at LA's Kia Forum, bringing his total number of shows there to 15, as well. His North American tour also includes two nights at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and five nights each at Austin's Mood Center and Chicago's United Center. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Harry covered his Australian/New Zealand tourmates Wet Leg's "Wet Dream" as part of a session for BBC1's "Live Lounge." He and his band, which includes former Hot Chip/New Young Pony Club drummer Sarah Jones, do a very faithful version of the song, and you can watch that below.

Harry Styles 2022 tour update loading...

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Mon Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Fri Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Sat Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Support Key

!NEW SHOW

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper