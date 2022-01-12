Harry Styles reportedly headlining Coachella 2022

Over a week after the lineup would have normally dropped, and after Bonnaroo, BottleRock Napa, and others already announced their 2022 lineups, we're still waiting for this year's Coachella lineup to be revealed. The festival's 2022 edition will be its first since 2019 because of Covid, and the lineup seems to have gone under quite a bit of upheaval. Most recently, it was reported that Billie Eilish and Kanye West would headline, leaving a third headliner to be announced. Today Billboard reports that they've confirmed Harry Styles is on the lineup, too, as are Swedish House Mafia (who already confirmed their slot in October).

The 2020 lineup that never happened was to have been headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. Back in August, festival co-founder Paul Tollett said that Frank had rescheduled to 2023, and Travis was reported to have been pulled from the lineup after November's Astroworld tragedy. Rage, who Tollett previously said were in for 2022, dropped off earlier this year, TMZ reported.

As for the rest of the lineup, we'll have to see when it finally drops, which seems likely to happen soon. Stay tuned.