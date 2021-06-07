Hasan Minhaj announces new standup tour, “The King’s Jester”

Hasan Minhaj is heading out on tour starting this fall. He says his new one-man show, "The King's Jester," has been "four years in the making," which is how long it's been since his first Netflix special, Homecoming King, came out. Beginning on September 17 in Miami FL, he'll bring his new show throughout the US, to Orlando, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Dallas, Austin, Portland, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, NYC, and more. All dates will be phone and camera free and require the use of YONDR pounches. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show is on October 16 at Microsoft Theater (tickets), and the NYC show is next year, on February 26 at Radio City Music Hall (tickets).

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday June 8 at 10 AM local time; use the password KINGS.

HASAN MINHAJ: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 17, 2021 Adrienne Arsht Center Miami, FL

Sep 18, 2021 Straz Center for the Performing Arts Tampa, FL

Sep 19, 2021 Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Orlando, FL

Sep 24, 2021 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 25, 2021 Fox Theatre Detroit, MI

Sep 30, 2021 Northrop Auditorium Minneapolis, MN

Oct 1, 2021 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Oct 3, 2021 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

Oct 9, 2021 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA

Oct 16, 2021 Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22, 2021 John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC

Oct 23, 2021 John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC

Nov 4, 2021 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX

Nov 5, 2021 Smart Financial Centre Houston, TX

Nov 6, 2021 Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX

Nov 7, 2021 Long Center for the Performing Arts Austin, TX

Nov 9, 2021 Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise, ID

Nov 11, 2021 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR

Nov 12, 2021 The Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Nov 16, 2021 First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA

Nov 19, 2021 Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 20, 2021 Bellco Theatre Denver, CO

Nov 26, 2021 Masonic San Francisco, CA

Feb 26, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY