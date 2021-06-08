Hasan Minhaj expands tour, adds second shows in NYC, Seattle, Chicago & more

Hasan Minhaj will be heading out on The King's Jester tour this fall and winter, and tickets went on presale today (password: KINGS). A number of shows have already sold out and Hasan has added second dates in those cities, including Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and New York. All dates are listed below.

The second NYC is a late show on February 26 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets to that, and the other just-announced shows, are on presale now (again, the password is KINGS), with the public on-sale for the whole tour starting Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time.

As mentioned before, all dates of Hasan's tour will be phone and camera free, and require the use of YONDR pouches.

HASAN MINHAJ - 2021/2022 THE KINGS JESTER TOUR DATES

Sep 17, 2021 - Adrienne Arsht Center - Miami, FL

Sep 18, 2021 - Straz Center for the Performing Arts - Tampa, FL

Sep 19, 2021 - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Orlando, FL

Sep 24, 2021 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 25, 2021 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sep 30, 2021 - Northrop Auditorium - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 1, 2021 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Oct 2, 2021 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

Oct 3, 2021 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 8, 2021 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

Oct 9, 2021 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA - SOLD OUT

Oct 16, 2021 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Washington, DC

Oct 23, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Washington, DC

Nov 4, 2021 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX

Nov 5, 2021 - Smart Financial Centre - Houston, TX

Nov 6, 2021 - Music Hall at Fair Park - Dallas, TX

Nov 7, 2021 - Long Center for the Performing Arts - Austin, TX

Nov 9, 2021 - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts - Boise, ID

Nov 11, 2021 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

Nov 12, 2021 - The Paramount Theatre - 7:00 pm - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

Nov 12, 2021 - The Paramount Theatre - 9:30 pm - Seattle, WA

Nov 16, 2021 - First Interstate Center for the Arts - Spokane, WA

Nov 19, 2021 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 20, 2021 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO

Nov 26, 2021 - Masonic - 7:00 pm - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

Nov 26, 2021 - Masonic - 9:30 pm - San Francisco, CA

Feb 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - 7:00pm - New York, NY - SOLD OUT

Feb 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - 9:30 pm - New York, NY