Hasan Minhaj joins ‘The Morning Show’ cast, expands tour (3rd Radio City show)

Hasan Minhaj has expanded his upcoming The King's Jester tour, having added more shows in Chicago, the Boston area, Dallas, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and NYC. All dates are listed below.

For NYC, he added a third show at Radio City Music Hall on February 25, one day before his two sold-out back-to-back shows at the same venue on 2/26. Tickets for the new Radio City show go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM with a presale starting Wednesday (6/23) at 10 AM. Use presale password SOCIAL.

In other news, Hasan Minhaj will have a major recurring role on the upcoming second season of Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show, joining the cast which includes Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, and more. You can catch him briefly in the new trailer, which dropped last week, below. Season 2 of The Morning Show premieres September 17.

HASAN MINHAJ - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Sep 17, 2021 - Adrienne Arsht Center - Miami, FL

Sep 18, 2021 - Straz Center for the Performing Arts - Tampa, FL

Sep 19, 2021 - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Orlando, FL

Sep 24, 2021 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 25, 2021 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sep 30, 2021 - Northrop Auditorium - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 1, 2021 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

Oct 1, 2021 - Chicago Theatre - 10:00 pm - Chicago, IL

Oct 2, 2021 - Chicago Theatre - 7:00 pm - Chicago, IL

Oct 2, 2021 - Chicago Theatre - 10:00 pm - Chicago, IL

Oct 3, 2021 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 8, 2021 - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

Oct 8, 2021 - Chevalier Theatre - 9:45 pm - Medford, MA

Oct 9, 2021 - Chevalier Theatre - 7:00 pm - Medford, MA

Oct 9, 2021 - Chevalier Theatre - 9:45 pm - Medford, MA

Oct 15, 2021 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16, 2021 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 21, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - 7:00 pm - Washington, DC

Oct 22, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Washington, DC

Oct 22, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - 9:30 pm - Washington, DC

Oct 23, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Washington, DC

Oct 23, 2021 - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - 9:30 pm - Washington, DC

Nov 4, 2021 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX

Nov 5, 2021 - Smart Financial Centre - Houston, TX

Nov 6, 2021 - Music Hall at Fair Park - Dallas, TX

Nov 6, 2021 - Music Hall at Fair Park - 9:30 pm - Dallas, TX

Nov 7, 2021 - Long Center for the Performing Arts - 3:00 pm - Austin, TX

Nov 7, 2021 - Long Center for the Performing Arts - Austin, TX

Nov 9, 2021 - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts - Boise, ID

Nov 11, 2021 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

Nov 11, 2021 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - 10:00 pm - Portland, OR

Nov 12, 2021 - The Paramount Theatre - 7:00 pm - Seattle, WA

Nov 12, 2021 - The Paramount Theatre - 9:30 pm - Seattle, WA

Nov 12, 2021 - McCaw Hall - 7:00 pm - Seattle, WA

Nov 16, 2021 - First Interstate Center for the Arts - Spokane, WA

Nov 19, 2021 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 20, 2021 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO

Nov 26, 2021 - Masonic - 7:00 pm - San Francisco, CA

Nov 26, 2021 - Masonic - 9:30 pm - San Francisco, CA

Nov 27, 2021 - Masonic - 7:00 pm - San Francisco, CA

Nov 27, 2021 - Masonic - 9:30 pm - San Francisco, CA

Nov 28, 2021 - Masonic - 7:00 pm - San Francisco, CA

Feb 25, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - 7:00 pm - New York, NY

Feb 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - 7:00pm - New York, NY

Feb 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - 10:00 pm - New York, NY