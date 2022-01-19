Hatchie announces new LP, North American tour (watch video for new single “Quicksand”)

Hatchie, aka Brisbane, Australia artist Harriette Pilbeam, signed to Secretly Canadian and released her first single for the label, "This Enchanted," in September. Now she's announced a new album, Giving the World Away, due out April 22 via her new label home. It was produced by Jorge Elbrecht and features percussion from Beach House live drummer James Barone. "I'm capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there's more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken -- there's a bigger picture than that,” Harriette says. "This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface – and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch."

Following "This Enchanted" is another new single from the album, "Quicksand," a shimmery dream pop confection that was co-written with Dan Nigro and longtime collaborator Joe Agius. "'Quicksand' is about dealing with the realisation that you'll never be satisfied," says Harriette. "I started writing it when I was home between tours in 2019 before finishing it with Joe Agius and Dan Nigro the next year. I was feeling guilty and ungrateful for not being happy about a few different things in my life that were technically going well. I had to work through some tough learned thought processes and emotions that had been working away for years to try to understand how to be happy with my present, and stop fixating on my past and future. The video digs deeper into showing this juxtaposition of such sadness and anger despite being surrounded by glamour and grandeur." Watch the video below.

Hatchie is going on a North American tour supporting Giving the World Away, beginning on May 4 in Washington DC and running through the end of the month. See all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 7, and a Los Angeles show at Lodge Room on May 26. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time.

Hatchie - Giving the World Away loading...

Hatchie - Giving the World Away Tracklist

1. Lights On

2. This Enchanted

3. Twin

4. Take My Hand

5. The Rhythm

6. Quicksand

7. Thinking Of

8. Giving The World Away

9. The Key

10. Don’t Leave Me In The Rain

11. Sunday Song

12. Til We Run Out of Air

HATCHIE: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

05/04/22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room