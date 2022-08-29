Hatebreed add ‘Perseverance’ 20th anniversary tour dates with Gatecreeper, Dying Wish & more

Hatebreed have been on the road this year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their second studio album, Perserverance, and -- having just wrapped up a tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society -- they've now announced a new run of headlining dates. They'll be joined by two great newer metalcore bands, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish, for all shows, with hardcore-infused death metallers Gatecreeper also joining for the first leg and metalcore vets Bleeding Through for the last few West Coast dates. See all dates below.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit," Jamey Jasta says. "We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great lineup of sick bands!"

Newly added dates include a Long Island show at Huntington's The Paramount on October 26, which is with Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish. You can get tickets starting Wednesday, August 31 at noon with the venue presale password PULSE. If you miss out on that, tickets go on general sale Thursday, September 1 at 10 AM.

Hatebreed 2022 tour loading...

HATEBREED: 2022 TOUR

10/25 — Elmira, NY — The L #

10/26 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount #

10/27 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27 #

10/28 — Hartford, CT — The Webster #

10/29 — Harrisburg, PA — HMAC #

10/30 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre #

10/31 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop #

11/2 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall #

11/3 — Fort Wayne, IN — Piere's Entertainment Center #

11/4 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s #

11/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom #

11/7 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall #

11/8 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center #

11/9 — Lubbock, TX — Jakes Sports Café #

11/10 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey Theater #

11/11 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep #

11/12 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater #

11/14 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater #

11/15 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox #

11/17 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom *

11/18 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl &

11/19 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues *

11/20 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues *

# - with Gatecreeper

* - with Bleeding Through

All dates with Body Snatcher and Dying Wish except

& - with Ghost Inside