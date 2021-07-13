Hatebreed replacing In Flames on Megadeth/Lamb of God co-headlining tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American "Metal Tour of the Year", originally scheduled for 2020, is now set to start this August. Trivium and In Flames have been onboard as support from the initial announcement, but In Flames have now dropped off the tour. "In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to not join the Metal Tour of The Year," they write. "We were looking forward to playing for you all and this was an unbelievably hard choice to make. Thank you for understanding and your support as we all get through this unprecedented time. We have a lot of things in the works for 2022 - more on that shortly. Stay safe & we’ll see you on the road again soon!"

Hatebreed will replace In Flames on the tour. They've dropped off Furnace Fest to accommodate their new dates, and you can see the full Metal Tour of the Year lineup below.

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD: 2021 TOUR

Fri Aug 20 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 21 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Aug 22 Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 24 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Wed Aug 25 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 27 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Aug 29 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Aug 31 Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Wed Sep 01 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 02 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 04 Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sun Sep 05 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 09 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat Sep 11 Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival*

Sun Sep 12 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mon Sep 13 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 15 Camden, NJ - B&T Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 18 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 19 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Mon Sep 20 Cincinnati, ON - PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 22 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 24 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 25 Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa**

Sun Sep 26 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Sep 28 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Thu Sep 30 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Oct 01 Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sat Oct 02 Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.

**Festival Date, Knotfest Iowa does not include Hatebreed