Hatebreed tap Terror, Vein & Jesus Piece for ‘The Rise of Brutality’ 20th anniversary tour

Hatebreed will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, 2003's The Rise of Brutality, on tour this fall. They'll have killer support from Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece for the North American shows, which surround their sets at New England Metal and Hardcore Festival in September. "It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album," Jamey Jasta says. "These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it's always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!" See all dates below.

The tour will stop in Sayreville, NJ for a show at Starland Ballroom on September 10. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

Jesus Piece released their fantastic sophomore album, ...So Unknown, in April, and we caught an incredibly heavy set from them, complete with a rogue firebreather, in March at Show Me The Body's tour closer. Vein.fm and Terror's latest albums both made our list of 20 great hardcore releases from 2022.

HATEBREED / TERROR / VEIN.FM / JESUS PIECE: 2023 TOUR

9/2 — Albany, NY — Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

9/3 — Quebec City, QC — Theatre Capitole

9/4 — Montreal, QC — Olympia

9/5 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

9/6 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/7 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection

9/9 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

9/10 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/12 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

9/13 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts

9/14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

9/15 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

9/16 — Worcester, MA — New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

9/19 — Knoxville, TN — The Mill & Mine

9/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/21 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

9/22 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest*

9/23 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham

9/24 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

*Festival Dates