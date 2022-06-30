Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta acquires rights to Milwaukee Metalfest, which returns in 2023

The beloved Milwaukee Metalfest originally ran from 1987 through 2004, but now -- right after what was possibly the last-ever Maryland Deathfest -- we learn that Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed (who played the festival back in the day) has acquired the rights to the festival and will be bringing it back in 2023. Jamey says:

I am so grateful and thrilled that [founder] Jack Koshick has passed the Milwaukee Metalfest torch off to me. He is a visionary and we will carry on the Milwaukee Metalfest legacy for years to come. So many of us have great memories from Milwaukee Metalfest, and the time is right for it to return. On a recent podcast I did with the late [The Black Dahlia Murder singer] Trevor Strnad, I fantasized about bringing the fest back and even wanted Trevor to curate it with me. In light of his death, I feel the need to see it through and relaunch the festival in 2023.

Jack Koshick adds:

Milwaukee Metalfest has been a labor of love for me. I started working on it when I was 29; I am now 66. I want to thank all those living and dead for making this dream come true. Most of all, I want to thank the bands, fans, and crews that made this happen. The time has come to move on. I feel Jamey Jasta and his partners will do a fine job representing the brand. Until we meet again, I love you all.

Jamey also launched a new Milwaukee Metalfest website. Stay tuned for more.